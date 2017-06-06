Man killed in Baldwin go-cart crash

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP – A go-cart ride turned tragic Wednesday, May 31, when a man was killed as a result of a collision on a Baldwin Township road.

Jason Shea, 32, Princeton, was driving a go-cart at about 9:45 p.m. May 31 when he was struck by a truck in the intersection of county roads 2 and 39 in Baldwin Township. The truck, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by Paula Green, 50, of Zimmerman, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Green was driving east on County Road 2 when she struck Shea, who was driving in the intersection. Shea was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s department officials. Green was uninjured.

Criminal charges are not expected to be filed against Green, officials said.

Shea, a 2002 graduate of Princeton High School, was a metal scrapper by trade.

He is survived by three daughters, Sadie, Sydney and Sophie. He is the son of Deb and Tim Johnson.