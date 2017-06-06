Mother-daughter to open Sunday Summer Series

Milaca – Area music lovers will be in for a special treat this summer as the Milaca Evangelical Free Church begins its Sunday Summer Series of concerts, beginning at 6 p.m. on June 11 at the church.

Guest artists to open the season will be a mother-daughter duo performing piano duets and flute arrangements. Photo provided by Nancy Boecher

Milaca High School graduate Nancy (Edgren) Boecher, standing, will join with her daughter Mara for the opening night of the Sunday Summer Series planned for 6 p.m. on June 11 at the Milaca Evangelical Free Church. The evening will feature piano duets and flute arrangements.

Nancy Edgren Boecher, the daughter of Betty and Ray Edgren of Foreston, is a past youth group member of MEFC and returns for this opening program.

She earned a number of honors in piano as a member of the youth group at the church.

Organizers indicated this “will be a special treat for her friends that she grew up with in the Milaca church and high school to get re-acquainted.”

This concert is open to the public and will include audience requests, along with a special game of Name That Tune that will also involve the audience.

John Johnson, a member of the organizing group, promises this will be an evening for “everyone,” including “toe tapping and hand clapping,” in what he terms as “a concert for all ages to enjoy.”

Nancy continues to teach private piano lessons in Bloomington.

Before attending college she studied piano with Solveig Gerstonkorn, while in college she studied with Dr. Carmen Wilhite.

She went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance.

Since that time she has been teaching piano in Bloomington for some 35 years.

While still an active member of the Minnesota Music Teachers Association, she is also involved in the American College of Musicians, Thursday Musical and the National Federation of Music Clubs.

In addition to her teaching, Nancy serves as the music director and accompanist at South Cross Community Church in Burnsville.

JOINS MOTHER

Meanwhile, Nancy’s daughter Mara (Boecher) recently completed her junior year at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

Mara is working toward a Bachelor of Music degree in Flute Performance and a minor in piano.

She is studying flute with Dr. Timothy Lane and piano with Dr. Namji Kim.

Plans call for her to continue her education and work for her Masters in Flute Performance.

FIRST CHAIR

Presently she is first chair in the UWEC Orchestra, while over the years she has performed in many concerts and recitals in college.

She was recently selected by the faculty for the Phi Kappa Lambda Music Honors Society.

In order to be a part of the society you must show excellence in both music and academics.

Plans call for Nancy and Mara to perform a variety of music throughout the evening, including classical, patriotic and hymns.

A free-will offering will be taken, while refreshments will be served following the concert.