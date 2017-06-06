Nolan James Freyholtz, son of Austin Freyholtz and Hannah Schwindt, came into this world on June 1, 2017. Nolan weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches tall. Nolan was born never having the opportunity of taking his first breath or giving his parents the opportunity of hearing his first cry. Hannah and Austin are a young couple who have chosen to share their lives together, both excitedly awaiting the arrival of their son so they could begin the next exciting chapter in their lives together with Nolan. This tragedy has hit our families very hard as we all try to understand how something like this could happen. We are comforted in knowing that Nolan is in God’s loving hands.

Nolan James was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Schwindt; great-grandfather, Neil Anderson and great-grandparents, Carl and Ruth Salgren.

He leaves behind his loving family who will always love him: parents, Austin Freyholtz and Hannah Schwindt; grandmother, Johnna Schwindt; great-grandparents, John and Pat Day and Sharon Anderson; grandfather, Danny Freyholtz; great-grandparents, Roger and Carolyn Freyholtz; grandparents, Gabe and April Leonard; great-grandmother, Norma Leonard; uncle, Tyler; aunt, Lucy; uncle, Derek; uncle, Collin; aunt, Britney, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, MN. The families invite you to join them afterward at the Hi-Way Cafe in Milaca from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a time of visitation and celebration in honor of Nolan. This will be a potluck style gathering, so please feel free to bring and share your favorite dish. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com.