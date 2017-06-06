Tiger triumph: Graduates greet the future

Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times Nathan Sookdeo and Sonia Stay make their entrance into the high school gym during the processional.

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times Princeton High School senior Zino Aulicino is pictured prior to receiving his high school diploma Friday, June 2 at the 2017 Princeton High School commencement ceremony.

PRINCETON – More than 200 Princeton High School seniors gathered Friday, June 2, to “Cherish yesterday, live in today, and dream for tomorrow” at the 124th annual Princeton High School commencement ceremony.

It was a night of celebrating accomplishments and looking ahead to the future with about 230 students being awarded high school diplomas.

Princeton High School Principal Barb Muckenhirn opened the ceremony reminding the soon-to-be graduates that they were there to celebrate.

Of their high school careers, Muckenhirn said, “You worked hard, and you did it with pride.”

That pride shined through on the night of June 2 as one salutatorian and eight co-valedictorians headed to the podium to share advice or recollections with their classmates.

Salutatorian Gavin Steinberg took time to thank his classmates for making his time at Princeton High School memorable.

When it came time for the valedictorians, Jacob Bonasera came to the podium first. He noted how the graduating class is filled with wonderful individuals with unlimited potential.

He also said that kindness toward others is what really matters in this world.

“I will always remember those who demonstrated kindness towards me,” he said. Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

A proud Preston Burch holds his diploma after it was presented to him on Friday, June 2.

Preston Burch offered his classmates a challenge: “Be a person who has a positive effect on those you meet,” Burch said.

Abilgail Hamvas told her classmates that their 13 years in the Princeton school system have helped shape them into who they are. She told her classmates to be grateful for where they have come from.

Carl Lind said, “Wherever your path takes you, find passion.”

Passion is all around on the road ahead, he said.

“All you have to do is seek it out.”

Sofia Palme shared advice she received from her father.

“My dad always says, ‘Ask why,’ ” she said.

“I encourage you to just ‘ask why.’ Who knows what you might discover,” she said.

Gehrig Scheffel encouraged his classmates to always perform their best.

Lucas Voce thanked family, friends and educators for the support received on the journey to becoming PHS graduates.

It was Samantha Swedzinski who might have offered the best advice of all to the Class of 2017: “Don’t do it!” Swedzinski exclaimed.

“Don’t grow up … or at least not all of the way,” she said. Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Montana Thompson moves the tassel on her graduation cap after being declared a graduate of Princeton High School.

Princeton High School social studies teacher Heather Sorenson, herself a PHS graduate, was the speaker chosen by the students.

She confessed that she did not have answers to life’s big questions to share with the senior class.

Sorenson did note, however, that each student’s “book” has been in the process of being written since they were born. A new chapter starts with graduation, she said.

“Start today by writing the next part of your book,” she said.

She also gave the seniors a life lesson: She reminded them how parents, family members, friends and educators helped shape their lives to this point.

“But tonight when you exit those doors, the rest is up to you,” she said.

Following Sorenson’s speech, director Mark Potvin led the Princeton High School Concert Choir in “Unclouded Day” by Shawn Kirchner. It was the second musical piece of the night and followed the Symphonic Winds’ rendition of “March” from “First Suite in E-flat” that was directed by James Baxter.

Muckenhirn then presented the Class of 2017 to Julia Espe, superintendent of the Princeton School District. Diplomas were then awarded.

The Symphonic Winds closed out the ceremony with the traditional recessional as the 2017 graduates of Princeton High School walked out of the high school gym and into new futures.