Following the Music: Princeton choir director Mark Potvin returning to his alma mater, Luther College

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times Mark Potvin directs the Princeton High School Show Choir in his last public performance as the high school choir director during the 2017 PHS graduation ceremony. Potvin is moving on to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

PRINCETON – As the Princeton High School Concert Choir completed its performance of “Unclouded Day” at the 2017 commencement ceremony Friday, June 2, choir members quickly became clouded with emotion.

Choir members had prepared for the moment for two weeks. But when director Mark Potvin led the choir to its last note, tears began to roll down the cheeks of many choir members.

Graduation night marked the last public performance of a Mark Potvin-led choir at Princeton High School.

On Thursday, June 1, it was officially announced that the beloved Princeton High School choir director accepted the position as “visiting instructor of music” at Luther College and will be Luther’s conductor of the Norsemen and Cathedral choirs.

It’s a dream job for Potvin, a 2001 Luther College graduate. It took an opportunity to lead two choirs Potvin once performed in to lure him from the job he held in Princeton the past 16 years.

“It’s surreal, it’s humbling, and it’s terrifying,” Potvin said of the move from high school choir director to college conductor.

But more than anything, Potvin says his hiring at Luther College is “exciting beyond belief.”

Potvin is in the process of obtaining his doctorate in music arts from Boston University. His course work will be completed by the end of summer, and he will have a weeklong residency on the Boston University campus come September. Potvin will then complete his dissertation.

At Luther, Potvin will conduct the Norsemen, a 70-80 person freshman mens chorus and the Cathedral Choir, a 100-member sophomore mixed chorus. He will also teach an “intro to conducting” course, as well as a music elective or music education methods course, he said.

Potvin says for him, Luther music runs deep. He feels a sense of family in Luther’s music program because some of his instructors still teach at the college.

“I get to walk into a job and work with some of the greatest mentors I have ever had,” Potvin said.

In addition, Potvin is a former president of the Cathedral Choir and held a leadership position in the Norsemen as a Luther freshman.

Potvin said it has always been a goal of his to return to Luther in a position where he could work with freshman. As conductor of the Norsemen, he achieves that goal.

But he never dreamed he would make the move directly from Princeton to Luther. He thought there would be stops at smaller colleges along the way where he would “earn his stripes.”

“For me, this is a dream come true,” he said.

A Detroit Lakes High School native, Potvin came to Princeton after graduating from Luther College in 2001. He worked at PHS for seven years as choir director and director of the fall musical. At one time he also oversaw the one-act play and the spring play. He took a two-year leave from teaching in 2008 to pursue his master’s degree at St. Cloud State, but continued his work with the musical and plays. He returned to PHS full-time in 2010 for another seven-year term.

“This is a special place,” Potvin said of Princeton High School, home to the only job he has ever had. “There is something in the water here.”

He also holds dear the friendships he has made in Princeton the past 16 years, both within the schools and the community.