James “Jim” LeRoy Doonan died unexpectedly June 5, 2017 at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 27 days.



Jim was born February 9, 1934 to Allene Keeney Doonan Lineweaver in Brooklyn, Iowa where he grew to be a multi-talented man starting from a carry out 'boy' at the local Cash and Carry Grocery Store, raising in rank from the grocery manager to the meat cutter. He then purchased the local Farm Service (FS) Gas station next door to what was then the Super Valu. In 1968, however, Jim joined the Carlson Companies as a regional Gold Bond Stamp salesman, where he flourished quickly raising in responsibility managing his own district, region, Gold Bond Division. This prompted Jim to move his family to Minnesota, eventually retiring in 1997 after 30 years with Carlson Companies.

In 1953, Jim married his HS sweetheart, Marjorie Ann Ostrom and proceeded to grow their family with three daughters and a son. At retirement, the Doonans sold their home in Maple Grove, MN and moved to their beloved cabin in Deer River, MN at Lake Winnebigoshish. Jim and Marj enjoyed their retirement at “The Lake” and winters in Tempe, AZ until Marj passed away from cancer June 19, 2000.

Jim was proceeded in death by his mother Allene, step-father Kenneth Lineweaver, his wife Marjorie, brother Jerry, stepfather Slim Doonan and his wife Edith, granddaughter Danette Michelle Cordes and great-grandson Beckett David Cordes, Jr. “Bo”.

He is survived by his long-time love, Sandra Chapin, daughters Debbie Miller (Fargo, ND), Jeanne Satterstrom (Mesa, AZ), Teri (Thom) Hohlen Walker(Princeton, MN) and Mick (Amy) Doonan (Springfield,OH). Jim also has eight surviving grandchildren; Beckett (Bea) Cordes, Katie (Paul) Cordes Cragg, Erin (Jesse) Satterstrom Kern, Eric (Andrea) Satterstrom, Josh (Sara) Hohlen, Sarah (Kelby) Hohlen Souhrada, Anne (Hak-Jai) Doonan Kim and Jenn (Matt) Doonan Liesman; as well as 19 great-grandchildren whom he doted upon regaling fishing and golf stories and card games. Jim also is survived by sister-in-law Joyce (Manatt) Doonan and his two nieces and their families, step-brothers Ken (Fran) Lineweaver and Dick (Linda) Lineweaver, step-sister Beaulah (Lineweaver) Buhrow And step-brother-in-law Dean Lippencott; and the many friends collected over the years who loved him.



There will be a family memorial gathering in late July as well as a memorial gathering in Mesa, AZ in the fall when showbirds return. Jim will be dearly missed by all who loved him.