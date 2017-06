Below is the first clue in the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Rum River Festival medallion hunt!

If you hedge your bet, you might be a winner!

Reminder for Medallion Hunters. NO DIGGING required.

If you have questions, please email:[email protected]

FIND THE MEDALLION and WIN $100 in Chamber Cash. If you have a RRF Button and find the Medallion YOU will WIN $150 in Chamber Cash

IF YOU FIND THE MEDALLION CALL:

(763) 389-1764 (office)

(763) 355-4040 (cell)