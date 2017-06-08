Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – PAGE TOWNSHIP

Request for Quotes

Right-of-Way Mowing

Page Township will be accepting quotes for 2017 ditch mowing. Quotes should include a lump sum rate for approximately 50 swath miles of right-of-way, mowing a minimum of 7 feet and no more than 8 feet from edge of road as appropriate. Grass shall be cut between 4 and 6 inches depending on ditch condition. Mowing will be done one or two times during the season. Initial mowing must be complete by August 1. Quotes must be submitted by June 19 at 7 PM at the Town Hall. Certificate of Insurance is required to be submitted with the quote and agent must be present. Page Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Contact the Clerk at 320-362-1266 or [email protected] with any questions.

Published in the

Union-Times

June 8, 15, 2017

