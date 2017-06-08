Annual Milaca festival kicks off June 13 with kiddie parade, crowning

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times

The Milaca Alumni Band, pictured here in the 2016 Gateway to the Northland Parade, will be one of four Milaca bands marching in the 2017 parade on Thursday, June 15 in Milaca.

The annual Milaca festival is returning to its roots – and Milaca’s Rec Park – when Gateway to the Northland kicks off June 13.

The annual parade, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, does not have a theme, such as Hollywood, board games or super heroes, as it has in years past.

“That means anything goes,” said Rich Melvin, executive director of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization that hosts the festival.

A return of activities like a carnival to Rec Park isn’t all that’s changing for 2017. The Duffer’s Delight golf tournament is being moved to Friday of festival week, and the annual 5K run and walk will now take place on Wednesday night, Melvin said.

The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce weeklong celebration kicks off Tuesday, June 13, with a networking event and ends Saturday, June 17, with a band and beer garden at the Milaca Band Shell. Nestled in between will be a lot of activities, including the highlight of festival week, the Gateway to the Northland Parade Thursday, June 15, which is billed as one of the largest parades in central Minnesota.

The festival opens with a business networking opportunity called the MACC Morning Perk from 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday at the Highway Cafe 2 in Milaca. Next on the agenda will be the Milaca ECFE kiddie parade at 5 p.m., followed by the Little Miss & Mr. pageant at the band shell at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, a 5K run will keep the festival moving. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The race begins at 6 p.m.

Also on Wednesday is the Gateway to the Northland edition of the Milaca farmers market. People can shop from 2-6 p.m. at Alfred Olson Memorial Park in downtown Milaca.

Festival action really gets going Thursday, June 15.

The annual parade is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. About 100 parade entrants are registered, including more than 20 bands from all over the state. Among those bands are the Milaca High School band, the Milaca Junior High band and the Milaca fifth-grade band. The Milaca Alumni Band, which brings paradegoers back to the days of the Milaca Indians, will also perform.

Another festival highlight will be the Midwest Rides carnival in Rec Park. The carnival will be bigger and better in 2017, Melvin said. The carnival will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of festival week.

Carnival hours are Thursday night after the parade, Friday from 1 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Advance carnival ride tickets are available at Teal’s Market. Buying tickets in advance will cut ride prices about in half, Melvin said. Twenty dollars buys a book of eight tickets, which makes each ride $2.50. If people buy tickets during the carnival, it will take multiple tickets for each attraction.

In addition to carnival rides, there will be games of skill offered, as well. Food trucks will also be on site.

There will be music at the band shell each night of the festival, as well as a beer garden. Thursday’s entertainment will feature music by Reti2DJ. On Friday, music will be provided by Big T’s DJ and Karaoke. On Saturday, live music comes to the band shell with the Dram Shop Country Band, Melvin said. This local band will be a crowd favorite, he said.

The chamber is moving its Duffer’s Delight Golf Tournament up to festival week this year.

It seemed like a natural progression to include the tournament in the excitement of the Gateway to the Northland Festival, Melvin said. Also different with the tournament is a move from its traditional day of Thursday after the festival to a Friday. Melvin said he expects even better participation with the Friday tee times.

The 24th annual Duffer’s Delight golf tournament will take place at Stones Throw Golf Course. The tournament is the chamber’s largest annual fundraising event.

Registration for Duffer’s Delight is now open by contacting the chamber. Registration includes green fees, a cart, a picnic lunch, a steak dinner and drink tickets.

There will be many small contests and prizes to win alongside the tournament, including a hole-in-one contest, a putting contest and door prizes. Each player will also receive a golf bag with promotional items from the tournament’s sponsors. The event’s sponsors are also encouraged to provide activities or games at each hole.

Finally, Milaca’s annual Most Amazing Race returns for its fourth year on Saturday, June 17, with the Gateway to the Northland edition of the adventurous agility test and scavenger hunt scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. in Rec Park. The race will pit two-person teams against each other for what is expected to be a five-hour adventure.