Cadet Claire M. Barthel, daughter of Jesse and Lynell Barthel of Princeton, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 27. Barthel graduated from Princeton High School in 2013. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in life science and received a Bachelor of Science degree. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Medical Service Corp branch and will report to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for her first assignment.