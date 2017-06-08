Housing proposal could bring affordable housing to Princeton

Princeton – Deanna Hemmesch and Jason Kresbach from the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership in St. Cloud visited the May 25 Princeton City Council meeting to finalize a deal long in the making for the CMHP to develop a 16-unit affordable-housing apartment building at 101 W. Branch St. The site sits just east of the West Birch Townhomes, which CMHP also owns and manages.

The location is often called the “former Arcadian Homes site.” Princeton used Neighborhood Stabilization Program funding to purchase the site years ago and demolished 12 units of dilapidated housing that had been on it. The city has since sought a developer willing to build affordable housing on the site for people of low or modest income.

Princeton worked in 2011-2012 with CMHP, but it did not receive the anticipated tax-credit financing needed to do the project. Though the current deal is dependent on receiving the tax credits, Hemmesch said the state agency will look favorably upon the partnership and how Princeton shows its support through the donation of land, waiver of fees and tax-increment financing.

CMHP will likely know if it has been awarded the credits by October 2017. If they come through, construction of the new apartment building would begin in August 2018 and be completed about nine months later.

The project includes renovation of CMHP’s existing 24-unit townhome development plus the new building for a total investment of about $3.26 million. The City Council approved the CMHP’s request by adopting a resolution that agrees to the developer’s terms. Princeton agreed to do several things:

•Donate the piece of land, which is valued at approximately $47,700.

•Waive the sewer and water access connection fees for 12 of the units, a value of about $48,156.

•Waive half of the sewer and water access fees for four of the units, a value of about $8,000.

•Waive the park development fees, estimated at about $18,000.

•Waive the administrative fee to combine the lots, a value of about $3,500.

•Waive the 2016 taxes of about $8,000.

•Waive the boundary surveys valued at $2,500.

•Waive special assessments on the property owed for recent infrastructure improvements, an estimated amount of $128,000.

The city’s resolution agrees it will create a tax-increment finance district that allocates $543,872 in TIF funding over a 15-year period. Reimbursement of the TIF amount will be on a pay-as-you-go basis. The agreement also states CMHP will apply for tax credits through the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority.

Hemmesch and Kresbach hearkened back to the city’s guiding comprehensive plan, which recognizes a big need in Princeton for high-quality, affordable housing. A study in 2014 found that Princeton has a 0.05 percent vacancy rate. It has been recognized in multiple studies for several years that the city lacks housing to suit tenants of modest financial means.

Hemmesch said the apartment building would contain units with one, two, three and four bedrooms and rent will be geared toward people who make about 50 percent of the median area income. She said four of the 16 apartments will be long-term homeless units managed by service provider Rise Inc.

Hemmesch said estimated rents for the apartment building will be the same as the adjacent townhomes: $560 for a one-bedroom, $612 for a two-bedroom, $705 for a three-bedroom and $815 for a four-bedroom. Tenants would pay utilities

Community Development Director Jolene Foss commented to the council that CMHP’s request was the same as it had been last year. Councilman Jack Edmonds asked if local contractors would be able to bid on the work. Hemmesch said a general contractor has already been selected, but local subcontractors would be able to bid on the work.