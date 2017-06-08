Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

15-102086
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 21, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $199,126.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Dana Ragsdale and Robert C. Ragsdale, as joint tenants
MORTGAGEE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 17, 2013, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number A377601
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 36, Range 26, lying Southwesterly of the Center line of County State Aid Highway No. 1
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1053 Alpha Road, Princeton, MN 55371
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16.034.4901
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$206,154.04
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
August 3, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2017, or the next business day if September 7, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: June 1, 2017
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
