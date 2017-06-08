Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

12-088281

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 28, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $595,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Holly S. Meleen and Paul R. Meleen, Wife And Husband

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1000157-0002136595-8

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Americas Wholesale Lender

SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 5, 2003, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number 298466, thereafter reformed of record by Document No. A395104, recorded May 16, 2016.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWMBS, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST2003-3T1, MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-9; thereafter assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of Government Lot Five (5), also known as the Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, of Section 8, Township 43, Range 25, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the Northeast corner of Government Lot 4 of said Section 8, thence South 0deg.5500 East, assumed bearing, along the West line of said Government Lot 5 (also being the East line of said Government Lot 4) for a distance of 475.32 feet; thence South 89deg.0500 East to intersect the East line of the West 385 feet of said Government Lot 5 at a point to be hereafter known as point A for the purpose of this description, marked by a 1/2 inch iron pipe capped LS 8194; thence South 0deg.5500 East parallel with said West line of Government Lot 5 to intersect the shore line of Lake Mille Lacs at the actual point of beginning of the land to be hereby described; thence return North 0deg.5500 West to the afore described point A ; thence North 79deg.3500 East a distance of 140.00 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe; thence South 3deg.5000 East to intersect said shore line of Lake Mille Lacs; thence Southwesterly along said shore line to the point of beginning. Containing 0.9 acres more or less.

Together with an easement for driveway purposes over and across that part of said Government Lot 5 described as follows, to-wit: (said easement to be 33.00 feet in width and the West line of which is described as follows) Beginning at afore described point A; thence North 0 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West along said East line of the West 385 feet of said Government Lot 5 a distance of 227 feet, more or less, to the south line of the township road situated thereat, together with the right to maintain the same, effect snow removal and all other rights incident to its use as a driveway.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5135 Whistle Rd, Isle, MN 56342

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 05-008-4000

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $747,855.72

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 27, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2018, or the next business day if January 27, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: June 2, 2017

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

June 8, 15, 22, 29,

July 6, 13, 2017

