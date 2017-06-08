Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PRINCETON

Notice of

Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that on June 22nd, 2017 at 7 pm at City Hall the City of Princeton will hold a public hearing concerning submittal of an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for a grant under the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program.

The City of Princeton is requesting approximately $450,000 to assist with the expansion of Crystal Cabinets. The funds will be used for the creation of jobs.

All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing at which time you will be given the opportunity to express comments on the project.

Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing. Written comments must be received by Monday, June 19th at 705 2nd Street North Princeton MN 55371. Specific questions can be directed to Jolene Foss, Community Development Director, 763-389-2040.

The City of Princeton makes reasonable accommodation for any known disability and to meet the needs of non-English speaking residents that may interfere with a persons ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Shawna Jenkins, 763-389-2040 at least one week prior to the hearing to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.

Published in the

Union-Times

June 8, 2017

698192