Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday June 12, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.

The following items will appear on the agenda:

I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER

II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

III. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:

May 8, 2017 Meeting

IV. ADDITIONS:

V. OLD BUSINESS:

Request by Mille Lacs County to establish definitions in the Development Ordinance for multi-family dwelling, senior housing, and determine the appropriate districts for residential housing types.

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

Conditional Use Permit request by Timothy Marinan, applicant and Gail Wacker, owner to allow a home based business (auto detailing and sales); the applicant intends to construct a single family home and two detached accessory structures on property legally described as: That part of the North 760.00 feet of the East 788.00 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 38, Range 27, Mille Lacs County Minnesota, lying Westerly of the West right of way line of US Highway 169. Generally located 500 feet north of 170th Street and West of Highway 169. (11-012-0802, Milaca Township).

Request by Mille Lacs County to amend multiple provisions of Article 1 of the Development Ordinance changes can be found at the Land Services Office.

Request by Mille Lacs County to add definitions to the Development Ordinance for Farm-based and Home-based businesses.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

None.

VIII. ADJOURNMENT.

June 8, 2017

