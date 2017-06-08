Otsego woman injured in Milaca crash

A 47-year-old Otsego woman was injured Saturday, June 3, in a crash at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 169 in Milaca.

Michelle Ann Banks was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson Road-Street motorcycle in the southbound lane of Highway 169 at Highway 23 when she drifted out of her lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She left the road and went into the median.

Banks was thrown from her motorcycle and landed in the median, the State Patrol stated. She was conscious and breathing and airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milaca Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

– Jeff Hage, Union-Times