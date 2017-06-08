Rum River Festival Medallion Hunt: Clues #1 & #2

Below is the first clue in the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Rum River Festival medallion hunt!
Wednesday, June 7
If you hedge your bet, you might be a winner!
Thursday, June 8
You could clean up if you find me, but don’t throw me in the trash!
A reminder for medallion hunters: No digging is required. Find the medallion and WIN $100 in Chamber Cash. If the medallion finder has a Rum River Festival button, they win $150 in Chamber Cash.
Email questions to [email protected]. When the medallion is found, call 763-389-1764 or 763-355-4040.