Rum River Festival Medallion Hunt: Clues #1 & #2

Below is the first clue in the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Rum River Festival medallion hunt!

Wednesday, June 7

If you hedge your bet, you might be a winner!

Thursday, June 8

You could clean up if you find me, but don’t throw me in the trash!

A reminder for medallion hunters: No digging is required. Find the medallion and WIN $100 in Chamber Cash. If the medallion finder has a Rum River Festival button, they win $150 in Chamber Cash.

Email questions to [email protected]. When the medallion is found, call 763-389-1764 or 763-355-4040.