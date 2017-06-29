Kwik Trip to open Princeton location

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times

Kwik Trip has opened a handful of stores in the St. Cloud area in the past year, including the store on Division Street at 22nd Avenue, pictured above. Kwik Trip will be coming to Princeton in 2018.

PRINCETON – The region’s fastest growing chain of convenience stores will be coming to Princeton in 2018.

Kwik Trip has purchased 4.4 acres south of the Caribou Coffee store on the city’s south side and will open a 7,243-square-foot convenience store and gas station in 2018, according to Princeton Community Development Director Jolene Foss. The site will also include a 3,047-square-foot car wash.

“This project will be a multimillion-dollar investment in the city of Princeton,” Steve Lowe of Kwik Trip Store Engineering stated in a letter to Foss that was presented to the Princeton Planning Commission.

Not only will Kwik Trip be developing a vacant parcel in the city, the company will be creating 25 to 30 new, permanent jobs in the city.

“The projected payroll here is estimated to be approximately $500,000 annually,” Lowe wrote.

The Princeton Planning Commission approved a site plan submitted to the city by Kwik Trip on May 22.

As part of the planned development, the main entrance to the store will be through the right of way used to get to Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bagels, which has the perception of being part of Shopko’s parking lot.

Kwik Trip plans make improvements to the entrance by widening the access and adding a concrete curb to make it look more like a street, Foss said.

Kwik Trip has agreed to construct a new street behind the Shopko store that will be known as Eighth Avenue South. Eighth Street will be designed to be an exit from the Kwik Trip store.

Ideally, people will come to Kwik Trip by turning off Northland Boulevard at the McDonald’s and Caribou entrance and leave on the new Eighth Avenue and turning back onto Northland Drive, Foss said. Trucks making daily deliveries would use the Eighth Avenue access, according to documents filed with the city. Fuel trucks would come in from in front of McDonald’s and exit using the new Eighth Avenue.

The Princeton City Council on June 22 approved a development agreement for the construction of the new street.

According to information provided by Foss to the Planning Commission, the store will have 54 parking stalls. Twenty-two of those stalls will be under the fueling canopy. Plans call for two diesel pumps.

Scott Teigan, vice president of real estate for Kwik Trip, attended the May 22 Planning Commission meeting.

Teigan told members of the commission that LaCrosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip will have 600 stores by the end of 2018. Kwik Trip plans to open 50-80 stores in 2018. Milaca and Cambridge are areas that the company is also looking at, Teigen said. To date, Kwik Trip has 21,000 employees.