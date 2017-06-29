She makes kind gestures out of lemonade

Princeton – Young Addie Wihlm set up her lemonade stand at a family garage sale June 23 on Eighth Avenue.

About four years ago, after her grandfather had retired, she asked him to build her a simple lemonade stand. What she got was a solid wood table and marquee sign, complete with finishing paint, colorful flowers and the 25-cent price permanently affixed at the top.

The stand fastens together with four bolts and two pins and has hinges so it folds flat for transport between sale locations. Her grandfather said it had to look nice too, so he added the price sign, paint and other decorations. Addie sold lemonade, ice tea and cupcakes, and said she donates the proceeds to the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital.

She said she’s given away the lemonade profits four year sin a row now. She picked Children’s Hospital because she’s been there for care in the past. Addie said some years she’s taken the money to buy art supplies or other things the kids can use, but this year she might just present the staff with money to buy what they most need.

Addie said she always takes her donation down to the hospital in person. She said she operates the stand and donates the profits to Children’s Hospital because doing something special “is nice for the kids who have to be there.”