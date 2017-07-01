Local man’s award points to outstanding work

Princeton – When disaster strikes, everyone sees the dramatic video footage of storms slamming a coastline, fires consuming a region or whatever malady has struck an area, but one local man knows all too well what things to expect in the long aftermath of those events that don’t make the evening news.

The Federal Executive Board of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development selected local man Anthony Landecker as its Outstanding Civil Servant of the Year, honoring him in late May with an award in the Excellence Beyond Expectations category.

Landecker is a portfolio management specialist in HUD’s Minneapolis office and oversees 28 public housing authorities. He helps those authorities manage the federal funds they receive for their buildings.

“We provide managerial oversight of the federal housing complexes in Minnesota,” Landecker explained. “One of my agencies is The Oaks (apartments) in Princeton.”

About three years ago, he first volunteered for the Disaster Relief Team, which is deployed to disaster-stricken areas to help people find housing. He said people renew their commitment to the group each year. It has been his efforts on that team that caused his HUD peers to not only take notice but honor his dedication.

Landecker said the first disaster came during the first year he was on the team. He traveled to the upper East Coast to help victims of Superstorm Sandy in 2012. He stayed there three weeks and helped locate housing for people who’d been displaced. He also worked with families who needed to refinance their mortgages to do major repairs. Landecker said sometimes the option was a kind of loan to refinance and rebuild at the same time.

He said like all other agencies and helpers, he worked through the Federal Emergency Management Agency at a disaster recovery center that served as kind of a field office. He said the center was staffed with teams to help victims with everything from water and basic shelter to housing and financial relief.

His next disaster-team assignment was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after the flooding last year. He led a housing team within an American Red Cross shelter.

“There were hundreds of displaced families in the shelter, and we worked with a team on finding them housing in the area,” Landecker said.

Before he could go home from Louisiana, Hurricane Matthew struck the North Carolina coast and he was off to that area for many weeks. He said he helped a lot of families whose housing was too damaged for habitation; they’d be staying in hotels, and he would help find them FEMA transitional housing.

Landecker said it’s beneficial for housing experts like himself, who know how to use the HUD systems, to be available to displaced people. He said disaster victims call because they cannot find any housing. Landecker can often find them options, and sometimes inside a day’s time, as well as connect them to other helpful resources and materials.

“You end up being these people’s best friend,” he said about disaster victims with whom he worked.

Tony Landecker’s wife, Bridget, said he’s been deployed three times in the past nine months for two or three weeks at a time. She said her husband seemed to create a concrete approach to housing those who were in a shelter and had lost everything. The couple’s own family includes a 3-year-old daughter Madeline, an 18-month-old son Max, a big dog named Brody and some chickens.

“Tony is extremely goal-orientated and talented in situations like these,” Bridget said. “He gets involved because he has a huge heart and truly cares about those around him, especially those in need.”

She said he personally contacted housing authorities to inquire about their current availability. He made a list of multiple, vacant units; arranged transportation to the unit; and helped families complete the necessary paperwork. Bridget said after Tony returned to Princeton, he continued helping victims on the weekends from their home near Silver Lake.

Bridget said the award is a “big deal,” especially since no HUD employee in Minnesota has been presented the Civil Servant award. She said Tony received a letter from U.S. Sen. Al Franken thanking him for all the hard work.

Gina Rodriguez with the HUD Public Affairs office in Chicago explained that the Excellence Beyond Expectations Award recognizes “the impactful traits of unwavering dedication, overcoming immense challenges, unparalleled professionalism, and taking great risk and initiative to drive positive change for their federal agency at a state, national, or international level. This award stands as a reminder that expectations are meant to be continually exceeded and by doing so, we continually raise the bar of excellence for ourselves, the federal government, and the citizens we so proudly serve.”

She said after the devastating Louisiana floods, HUD sought employees willing to take temporary assignments, and Landecker volunteered. Rodriguez said it became quickly apparent that he had a “knack for rapidly rehousing people.”

She said between Louisiana and North Carolina, Landecker spent some 14 weeks away from home. His supervisor made the award nomination and then a committee placed his name into a statewide pool of nominations.

“When it was all said and done,” Rodriquez commented, “Tony was directly responsible for housing hundreds of homeless families. Tony certainly exceeded our expectations!”

Asked what he enjoys about his job, Landecker said, “It’s really fulfilling work and puts things into perspective when you come back home.”