Man who once assaulted Mille Lacs teen is sentenced

ST. CLOUD – A man convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl 35 years ago in Mille Lacs County has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a 2016 sexual assault in Stearns County.

John Magney, 56, of St. Cloud, was sentenced by Judge Sarah E. Hennesey of Mille Lacs County. Because of two prior convictions, the sentence was enhanced to life imprisonment. He will not be eligible for parole for 18 years.

The sentencing comes after Magney was indicted by a Stearns County jury on Jan. 23, 2017, on three charges of criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly provided a 14-year-old girl with alcohol and then raped her in December 2016. The jury indicted Magney on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In 1982 Magney was convicted in Mille Lacs County of first-degree intrafamilial sexual abuse for an offense against a 4-year-old girl. In 1997 Magney was convicted in Benton County of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an offense against a 6-year-old girl. Court records show the December assault happened in Waite Park.