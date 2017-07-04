Radio tower in Princeton discussed

The radio tower at the sheriff’s building in Milaca, with the microwave sending and receiving equipment shaped like a small white dome, part way up the tower.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren briefed the county commissioners on a possible deal between the county and the city of Princeton to place an Armer radio communications tower in Princeton that would serve all emergency responders in the area. Lindgren said an additional tower is needed for thorough interoperability among police, fire, ambulance, the Department of Natural Resources and other emergency responders who use the 800-megahertz radios. He said the cost of the tower would be about $380,000, and a grant might pay for about half of that amount, with the other half payable perhaps by a joint effort between the county and city.