Funeral services for Dale Miller, age 85, of Milaca, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment with military honors following at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Dale Allen Miller was born December 3, 1931, in Bock, MN, to Wayne and Irene (Peterson) Miller. Dale attended school in Bock, Milaca and Minneapolis; he graduated from Milaca High School in 1948. Upon graduation, he worked at Palmer Printing in Mora. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed at bases in Texas, California, Idaho and the Philippine Islands.

Dale married Betty Manthie on December 4, 1954. They moved to West St. Paul, and here Dale worked at Peterson Printing. In 1956, they moved to Milaca, where Dale worked for the Mille Lacs County Times. In 1962, he accepted a position with the St. Cloud Daily Times. He worked for this paper 32 years, retiring in May of 1994.

Dale was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. He was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Dale enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.

Dale passed away on August 4, 2017 at University of Minnesota Hospital.

Dale is survived by his three children and their spouses, Dale (Merrie) Miller of Eden Valley, Marla (Dale) Etter of Mora and Mardell (Glenn) Ruis of Aitkin; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Seth (Krista) Miller of Morris, Eric (Shawna) Miller of Sauk Rapids, Heidi (Joshua) Hiltner of Delano, Tyler Etter of Minneapolis, Tiffany Etter of Mora, Sabrina Ruis of Lincoln, NE and Derek Ruis of Cloquet. Dale is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Julia, Landon, Beckett, Joshua, Matthew, Anthony, Chelsea and Cameron.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Miller and Irene Johnson and his wife, Betty Miller.

