The city accepted an offer made by Mama Gracie’s, the recipient of Princeton’s 2015 ‘It Starts Here’ forgivable loans to pay off a $10,000 loan.

Community Development Director Jolene Foss explained how although the business plans to stay open, the loan-term requirement to be open at least 20 hours a week might not be met.

While the loan payoff stood at $8,000, the council agreed to accept a $6,000 payoff since the business has helped generate more commerce downtown.