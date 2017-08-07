Morris Wesley Nelson, age 89 of Bloomington, passed away July 20, 2017.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Verna; parents Antone and Annie (Swan) Nelson; five brothers and five sisters.

Survived by children, Brian (Julie), Lori, Lisa (Greg) Finlayson; granddaughters, Lauren and Christina; loving companion, Jean Larson; many relative and friends.

Morris retired after 40 years from Benada Aluminum and Twin City Storm Sash as a window and door installer. He loved bowling, playing horseshoes and was always up for a game of cribbage. Long time square dancer with the Bloomington Swirlers and Spares & Pairs.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Bonaventure, 901 East 90th Street. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans of MN.

