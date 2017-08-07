Veteran services officer retires

Photo by Tom Kvamme Union-Times

Taylor Tollefson (left), incoming Mille Lacs County Veterans Service Officer chats with Mike Bina Sr. and U.S. Navy veteran “Doc” Moss of Isle, far right, during an open house held at the Historic Courthouse in Milaca on Monday. Bina is retiring as the VSO after serving veterans throughout the county for the past nine years. Bina, who is also retired from the U.S. Air Force now has plans to travel the country with his wife Patty.