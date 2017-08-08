Lyle H. Helmen

Lyle Helmen, age 88, of Duluth, passed away Thursday April 6, 2017 in St. Luke’s Hospice with his family by his side.

Lyle and his twin brother Loyd were born August 9, 1928 on the family farm in Milaca, MN

He graduated from Milaca High School and belonged to the Army National Guard and the tank division, stationed at Fort Rucker. He retired from Farmers Insurance.

Lyle loved to golf, go hunting and fishing and volunteer for meals on Wheels and was an active member in the American Legend.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Corrine; sons Dean Helmen and Gregory (Eris) Helmen; step-daughters, Susan (Randy) Miller, Beth Peterson; step-son John Peterson; grandchildren, John, Laura, Arthur, Neal, Adria, Jonathan, Graham and Jennifer Gage; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bud Helmen; sister Lois Packard; many nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Rowland; second wife, Marlene Dalchow; son, Curtis; step-son Jeff, parents; and seven siblings.

A Memorial service was held at Gloria dei Lutheran church on Saturday, April 8, 2017 which Pastor David Carlson officiated.

A gathering of Family and friends will be held at a graveside service on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Forest Hills Cemetery in Milaca with Pastor Tim Bauer of Trinity Lutheran church officiating.

