People on the Street: Question: Name one song to which you could sing all the words?

Joy Duckworth

Jack Wimmers

Candy Jacobson

Kalysta Katke

Alan Duckworth

Jack Wimmers, who plays the harmonica, said he knows all the words to “You Are My Sunshine.”

Candy Jacobson figures she knows many kids songs after being a preschool teacher for more than 20 years, but she was sure she could sing all of “This Little Light of Mine.”

Joy M. Stanley-Duckworth said she could sing all of “Amazing Grace.”

Alan Duckworth said he knows “American the Beautiful” and always sings along with it at sporting or other events.

Kalysta Katke, who leaves for college soon, said hers would be Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer”; she said though he is not from her era, she loves the singer because she “grew up on ’80s music.”