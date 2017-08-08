Princeton woman nabbed in drug bust

Angelene Fischer

A Princeton woman was one of three people arrested during a July 25 drug raid in Sauk Rapids.

The arrests came following the execution of a search warrant at a downtown Sauk Rapids apartment complex, according to Commander Steve Soyka of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force. Task force members were searching for drugs and firearms.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and the Waite Park Police Department received information that Eric Robertson, 52, the resident of the apartment unit, was in possession of a quantity of controlled substances and several firearms. Robertson was also ineligible to possess firearms because he is a convicted a felon.

As a result of the possible presence of firearms in the apartment, the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT team was called in to execute the warrant and secure anyone present.

During the search of the residence, approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of heroin were located. Also located were approximately $3,660 in cash and a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun. The handgun was found to have been stolen from a burglary in the city of Sauk Rapids, Soyka stated.

At the time of the warrant, three females were also present. Two were identified as Angelene Fischer, 28, of Princeton, and Katelin Ferreell-Hernandez, 18, of South Haven. Both women possessed a small amount of methamphetamine, according to Soyka. Both Fischer and Ferreell-Hernandez were arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail where they were held pending court on fifth-degree possession charges. The third female present faces no charges.

Robertson was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail to await charges of first-degree possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen handgun and a person ineligible to possess a firearm.

The task force was assisted by the Sauk Rapids and Waite Park police departments and the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT team. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is composed of officers from the Sauk Rapids, Little Falls, and St. Cloud police departments, along with deputies from the Stearns, Sherburne, Morrison, Todd and Benton county sheriff’s offices.