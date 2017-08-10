Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – MILLE LACS COUNTY

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF MILLE LACS COUNTY SEALED BID

AUCTION FOR THE LEASE OF LANDS FORFEITED TO THE STATE FOR THE TAKING AND REMOVAL OF HAY

BIDS CLOSE August 17, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer shall, to the highest bidder, lease the following described parcel for the purpose of taking and removing of hay. Awarding of the lease shall be subject to the following conditions:

1. The lease shall be sold to the highest bidder.

2. Bids must be received in the Auditor-Treasurers Office, 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353 by 4:30 PM on August 17. Bids should include the name, signature, address and phone number of the prospective bidder, and bid value per year of the lease.

3. Successful bidders will have 10 days to execute the lease agreement, and provide payment. Payment shall consist of a check, payable to Mille Lacs County, for the total amount payable for the duration of the lease.

4. Should the successful bidder not submit the payment in time, the lease may be awarded to the next highest bidder. In the case of tie bids, the successful bidder will be decided by the toss of a coin by the Auditor-Treasurer.

Published as follows is the parcel subject to this lease, and the term and purpose of the lease:

Parcel: 04-024-0501

Township: Dailey

Term: Five (5) years

Purpose: The taking and removing of hay.

Copies of the lease documents and maps of the parcel are available for viewing at the Environmental Resources Managers office.

The County reserves the right to waive any bid for non-conformity with the bidding process, or all bids at its discretion. Alternately, the County may waive minor non-conformities at their discretion.

Dated at Milaca, Minnesota this 1st day of August, 2017.

Phillip Thompson

Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer

Published in the

Union-Times

August 10, 2017

718471

