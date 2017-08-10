Sports

All-star experience for top youth ballplayers

Photo by Minnesota Youth Atheletic Services
The 13 AA/A West team, including Adam Johaneson, Daniel Minks and Kevin Rahe competed at the Gopher State Baseball League All-star Series in Blaine this Saturday and Sunday. The three Tiger selections were chosen to represent Princeton by their own teammates.

The best youth baseball players across the state converged in Andover and Blaine over the weekend and 11 local talents represented.
Princeton’s Mitch Krone, Devon Day and Dylan Cook played alongside Milaca’s Anton Erickson and Braden Hardy as a part of the 14AA/A North All-Stars at the Gopher State Baseball league on Aug. 5 and 6.
Joining them, Adam Johaneson, Daniel Minks and Kevin Rahe represented the 13-year-old AA/A West All-Stars for Princeton, while Mi

Provided by Minnesota Youth Athletic Services
Milaca’s Zach Timmer (back row, third from left), Brady Eggen (front row, second from left) and Ryker Tillotsen (Not Pictured) wore 13 AA/A all-star selections for Milaca, taking the fiekd with several rivals for fun exhibition games. They won their final game by one-run over the 13-year-old West team.

laca’s Ryker Tillotson, Zachary Timmer and Brady Eggen were a part of the 13AA/A North Central team.
They were just a few of the 329 top talents, according to 13AA/A West coach Al Hlinsky, representing Minnesota’s best 13-to-15 year-old ballplayers in three exhibition contests per team.
“It was pretty cool just being around all of those players and learning the different ways they played ball,” Dylan Cook said.
Cook and his Princeton teammates made the All-Star team after a vote from their regular season company and the Wolves were selected by their coaches to represent Milaca.
““At this tournament every player is of higher quality,” Mike Wehmhoff, the 14 AA/A North coach from Zimmerman said. “It just shows that hard work pays off and makes them work even harder,” 13AA/A North Central coach David Martin of Elk River said.
Once selected, the players moved on teams alongside their longtime adversariess. Kids from Mora and Zimmerman represented the 14-year-old North squad with Princeton and Milaca, while Elk River, St. Michael-Albertville, Blaine, Anoka Ramsey, Becker, Rogers and Zimmerman were a part of the 13-year-old teams.
“It’s fun, normally we’re against those other teams. We’ve been rivals against one of those teams (Zimmerman) [forever],” Mitch Krone said, “You can become friends.”
Together the state’s best were acknowledged for their ability and many showed it off all around the diamond.
“It’s fun because there is not a lot of pressure,” Hlinsky said. “We had them moving around. We just had fun and that’s what it’s all about.”

Provided by Stephanie Krone
The 14 A/AA North team finished 2-1 during the Gopher State Baseball League All-Star series this weekend. Milaca players were Anton Erickson (Front row, second from right) and Braden Hardy. Representing Princeton were Devon Day (back row, second from left), Mitch Krone (back row, second from right), and Dylan Cook (farthest right).