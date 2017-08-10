All-star experience for top youth ballplayers

Photo by Minnesota Youth Atheletic Services

The 13 AA/A West team, including Adam Johaneson, Daniel Minks and Kevin Rahe competed at the Gopher State Baseball League All-star Series in Blaine this Saturday and Sunday. The three Tiger selections were chosen to represent Princeton by their own teammates.

The best youth baseball players across the state converged in Andover and Blaine over the weekend and 11 local talents represented.

Princeton’s Mitch Krone, Devon Day and Dylan Cook played alongside Milaca’s Anton Erickson and Braden Hardy as a part of the 14AA/A North All-Stars at the Gopher State Baseball league on Aug. 5 and 6.

Joining them, Adam Johaneson, Daniel Minks and Kevin Rahe represented the 13-year-old AA/A West All-Stars for Princeton, while Mi Provided by Minnesota Youth Athletic Services

Milaca’s Zach Timmer (back row, third from left), Brady Eggen (front row, second from left) and Ryker Tillotsen (Not Pictured) wore 13 AA/A all-star selections for Milaca, taking the fiekd with several rivals for fun exhibition games. They won their final game by one-run over the 13-year-old West team.