The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department through August 6, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Monday, July 31
1:10 p.m. A dog was reported to be left in a car on 10th Ave., Milaca.
1:12 p.m. Possible child abuse was reported on Ivy Road, Milaca.
3:57 p.m. A fraud report was made on Keystone Road, milaca.
6:23 p.m. Responded to a farm equipment accident on 60th Ave., Princeton.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
3:43 a.m. Investigated a report of a light on in a building on Highway 169 in Pease.
7:06 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 54th Ave., Princeton.
8:37 a.m. A fraud complaint was made on 65th Ave., Princeton.
1:56 p.m. Responded to an accident on 70th Ave., Princeton. A car hit a dirt bike.
2:02 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 150th Ave., Foreston.
2:09 p.m. Received a report that a house on 100th Ave., Princeton was ransacked. A door was opened and a kitten was outside.
3:27 p.m. A hay fire was reported on 140th Street, Milaca. Fire department responded and put out.
11:03 p.m. A wrong-way driver was reported in Milaca.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
2:36 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Easy Edge in Pease.
1:53 p.m. Responded to a property dispute on Beetle Road, Princeton.
5:23 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 125th Ave., Milaca.
7:33 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported on 122nd St., Milaca.
8:01 p.m. A dog bite was reported on 140th Ave. Milaca.
10:52 p.m. Responded to a verbal disturbance on Seventh Ave., Princeton.
Thursday, Aug. 3
1:12 a.m. Assisted Kanabec County on 110th St., Milaca, with a report of three stolen trailers.
Friday, Aug. 4
7:35 a.m. Responded to a residential burglary alarm on 60th Ave., Milaca.
7:44 a.m. Responded to a harassment complaint on 100th Ave., Princeton.
1:48 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported to be found on Second Street, milaca.
5:54 p.m. Responded to a domestic on Pine Lane, Princeton.
8 p.m. Investigated a report of drug activity on Central Ave., Pease.
9:51 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bock.
11:10 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Spruce Dr., Princeton.
Saturday, Aug. 5
12:51 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on 75th Ave., Princeton.
1:19 p.m. The theft of gas was reported on 80th Ave., Milaca.
3:06 p.m. A theft was reported on Third Street, milaca.
10:20 p.m. A loud music complaint was made on 100 Avenue, Milaca.
Sunday, Aug. 6
11:10 a.m. A possible domestic assault was reported on Third Street, Milaca.