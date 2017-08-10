The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department through August 6, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Monday, July 31

1:10 p.m. A dog was reported to be left in a car on 10th Ave., Milaca.

1:12 p.m. Possible child abuse was reported on Ivy Road, Milaca.

3:57 p.m. A fraud report was made on Keystone Road, milaca.

6:23 p.m. Responded to a farm equipment accident on 60th Ave., Princeton.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

3:43 a.m. Investigated a report of a light on in a building on Highway 169 in Pease.

7:06 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 54th Ave., Princeton.

8:37 a.m. A fraud complaint was made on 65th Ave., Princeton.

1:56 p.m. Responded to an accident on 70th Ave., Princeton. A car hit a dirt bike.

2:02 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 150th Ave., Foreston.

2:09 p.m. Received a report that a house on 100th Ave., Princeton was ransacked. A door was opened and a kitten was outside.

3:27 p.m. A hay fire was reported on 140th Street, Milaca. Fire department responded and put out.

11:03 p.m. A wrong-way driver was reported in Milaca.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

2:36 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Easy Edge in Pease.

1:53 p.m. Responded to a property dispute on Beetle Road, Princeton.

5:23 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 125th Ave., Milaca.

7:33 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported on 122nd St., Milaca.

8:01 p.m. A dog bite was reported on 140th Ave. Milaca.

10:52 p.m. Responded to a verbal disturbance on Seventh Ave., Princeton.

Thursday, Aug. 3

1:12 a.m. Assisted Kanabec County on 110th St., Milaca, with a report of three stolen trailers.

Friday, Aug. 4

7:35 a.m. Responded to a residential burglary alarm on 60th Ave., Milaca.

7:44 a.m. Responded to a harassment complaint on 100th Ave., Princeton.

1:48 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported to be found on Second Street, milaca.

5:54 p.m. Responded to a domestic on Pine Lane, Princeton.

8 p.m. Investigated a report of drug activity on Central Ave., Pease.

9:51 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bock.

11:10 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Spruce Dr., Princeton.

Saturday, Aug. 5

12:51 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on 75th Ave., Princeton.

1:19 p.m. The theft of gas was reported on 80th Ave., Milaca.

3:06 p.m. A theft was reported on Third Street, milaca.

10:20 p.m. A loud music complaint was made on 100 Avenue, Milaca.

Sunday, Aug. 6

11:10 a.m. A possible domestic assault was reported on Third Street, Milaca.