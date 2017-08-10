Public Safety

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department through August 6, 2017

By

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department through August 6, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Monday, July 31

1:10 p.m. A dog was reported to be left in a car on 10th Ave., Milaca.

1:12 p.m. Possible child abuse was reported on Ivy Road, Milaca.

3:57 p.m. A fraud report was made on Keystone Road, milaca.

6:23 p.m. Responded to a farm equipment accident on 60th Ave., Princeton.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

3:43 a.m. Investigated a report of a light on in a building on Highway 169 in Pease.

7:06 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 54th Ave., Princeton.

8:37 a.m. A fraud complaint was made on 65th Ave., Princeton.

1:56 p.m. Responded to an accident on 70th Ave., Princeton. A car hit a dirt bike.

2:02 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 150th Ave., Foreston.

2:09 p.m. Received a report that a house on 100th Ave., Princeton was ransacked. A door was opened and a kitten was outside.

3:27 p.m. A hay fire was reported on 140th Street, Milaca. Fire department responded and put out.

11:03 p.m. A wrong-way driver was reported in Milaca.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

2:36 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Easy Edge in Pease.

1:53 p.m. Responded to a property dispute on Beetle Road, Princeton.

5:23 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 125th Ave., Milaca.

7:33 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported on 122nd St., Milaca.

8:01 p.m. A dog bite was reported on 140th Ave. Milaca.

10:52 p.m. Responded to a verbal disturbance on Seventh Ave., Princeton.

Thursday, Aug. 3

1:12 a.m. Assisted Kanabec County on 110th St., Milaca, with a report of three stolen trailers.

Friday, Aug. 4

7:35 a.m. Responded to a residential burglary alarm on 60th Ave., Milaca.

7:44 a.m. Responded to a harassment complaint on 100th Ave., Princeton.

1:48 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported to be found on Second Street, milaca.

5:54 p.m. Responded to a domestic on Pine Lane, Princeton.

8 p.m. Investigated a report of drug activity on Central Ave., Pease.

9:51 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bock.

11:10 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Spruce Dr., Princeton.

Saturday, Aug. 5

12:51 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on 75th Ave., Princeton.

1:19 p.m. The theft of gas was reported on 80th Ave., Milaca.

3:06 p.m. A theft was reported on Third Street, milaca.

10:20 p.m. A loud music complaint was made on 100 Avenue, Milaca.

Sunday, Aug. 6

11:10 a.m. A possible domestic assault was reported on Third Street, Milaca.