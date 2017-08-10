Ordinances – MILLE LACS COUNTY CODE OF ORDINANCES

ORDINANCE NO.: LSO 2017-06
An ordinance amending Section 409.6 of the Development Ordinance by striking the noted provisions:
Table 409.6 Signs allowed by District, Maximum Square Footage
Passed and approved this 1st day of August 1, 2017 by the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners.
COUNTY OF MILLE LACS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Roger Tellinghuisen, Chair
ATTEST:
/s/ Pat Oman,
County Administrator
MOVED BY: Cmsr Peterson
SECONDED: Cmsr Reynolds
IN FAVOR: Cmsrs Peterson, Reynolds, Oslin, Tellinghuisen
OPPOSED:
Drafted by:
Mille Lacs County
Land Services Office
635 2nd Street SE
Milaca, MN 56353
Published in the
Union-Times
August 10, 2017
719174
http://unionandtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/08/719174-1.pdf