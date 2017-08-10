Ordinances – MILLE LACS COUNTY CODE OF ORDINANCES

ORDINANCE NO.: LSO 2017-06

An ordinance amending Section 409.6 of the Development Ordinance by striking the noted provisions:

Table 409.6 Signs allowed by District, Maximum Square Footage

Passed and approved this 1st day of August 1, 2017 by the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners.

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Roger Tellinghuisen, Chair

ATTEST:

/s/ Pat Oman,

County Administrator

MOVED BY: Cmsr Peterson

SECONDED: Cmsr Reynolds

IN FAVOR: Cmsrs Peterson, Reynolds, Oslin, Tellinghuisen

OPPOSED:

Drafted by:

Mille Lacs County

Land Services Office

635 2nd Street SE

Milaca, MN 56353

Published in the

Union-Times

August 10, 2017

719174

http://unionandtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/08/719174-1.pdf