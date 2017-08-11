Higher Call at Milaca Free Church

Milaca – Higher Call, a men’s gospel quartet from the Twin Cities area will be the featured group during the concert set for 6 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 13) at the Milaca Evangelical Free Church.

This group will be sharing God’s gift of music to the surrounding communities as a part of the Summer Concert Series.

Reportedly their sound encompasses a full range of rich resonant harmonies that “will ignite your spirit and uplift your soul.”

The group sets out to provide a truly balanced worship experience through word and song.

Higher Call was formed back in 1993 in what they refer to as “a higher call to share God’s unfailing love,” through a combination of musical talents and spiritual gifts.

The evening will feature the finest in contemporary, traditional and southern gospel music.

This event is open to the public with a free-will offering being taken, while light refreshments will be served after the concert.

Following this performance only two concerts remain on the summer schedule.

On Sept. 11 the Stoney Brook band will be featured, while on Oct. 8 the Sahlstrom Family will close out the 2017 Summer Concert Series.