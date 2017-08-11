If ‘In God We Trust’ means nothing, why did city adopt it?

A few weeks back, the Princeton City Council voted 3-2 to place “In God We Trust” in City Hall. I would like to know whose God, as well as who is God? A group presented to the council their request to place this (national) motto (created in the 1950s to place on notice those godless communists that God was on OUR side). Again, whose God? The god of the Jews, Muslims, B’Hai, Hindu, Buddhists, Catholics, Mormons, Protestants or a myriad of other religions that claim the “true” God, or no god? The mayor stated this is not a political or religious thing, it means nothing. He also said those who are offended can look away.Thomas Jefferson, a Christian (not sure what type), was adamant about separation of church and state. This pretty much seems apropos here, doesn’t it? I mean, since it means nothing; and if it means nothing, why do it? Why take a request made by a known hate group, Pacific Justice Institute, that means nothing to any of those voting for it and put city tax dollars at risk of lawsuit? Many can remember the lawsuit that was filed, and won, by a bus driver who was fired because of her religion a number of years ago. So if someone goes to the council with an issue with their neighbors and she is wearing a hijab, will she get a fair opinion by the council if her neighbor is Christian? Of course, it means nothing and she can just look the other way. What about that Jewish family coming to a School Board meeting (the School Board also uses that space, but again they just rent and it means nothing) with questions regarding their children? Just look the other way. I know as a young teen it was a mandate that I was not to marry a Catholic – you know how those Catholics are? Yes, it is the national motto; yes, it is on our money (and wouldn’t Jesus be so proud of that?); but is our faith so shallow that we cannot remember we have it unless it is written all over the place? Do we not have enough faith to be strong in what we personally believe in without using it for intimidation of others who do not have our same faith? I learned growing up from some very compassionate clergy not to force religion on anyone, but to act with compassion, mercy, fairness and love.But then again, it means nothing, and if it is not YOUR God we trust, you can just look the other way.

Teri Walker, Princeton