Sheriff: Cows shot dead on Refuge land

ZIMMERMAN – Sherburne County authorities are looking for suspects in the shooting of livestock on the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

Two cows were shot and killed on Refuge land, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, deputies were called to 293rd Ave. NW, about a quarter mile north of the Blue Hill Cemetery, in Blue Hill Township after being contacted by a man whose cattle graze on Refuge land. The man reported that a cow and calf had been fatally shot, Brott said. The cow was found in a creek and the calf was on land about 15 feet away.

The cows appeared to have been dead for several days based on the decomposition of the animals, according to Brott.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff’s department investigators at (763) 765-3500.