Local cancer survivor Gidget Nebel, left, walks with a group of cancer survivors, caregivers and family members during the “Survivor’s Walk” as part of the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Mille Lacs County Relay for Life on Friday, Aug. 4 at Princeton High School. In addition to survivors and their families, there were 12 teams of people who walked along the high school track for about five hours to help raise money for cancer research and the American Cancer Society.