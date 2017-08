The 2017 Milaca Fly-In Breakfast on Sunday, August 6 was a huge success, with more than 60 planes touching down at the Milaca Municipal Airport and over 600 pancake breakfasts being served by Milaca Legion Post #178. Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

This Rotorcraft turbo-shaft helicopter owned by Chris Brekken and registered out of Prescott, Wisconsin, became an instant hit at the Milaca Fly-In breakfast.

Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Raymond Johnson’s fixed-wing single plane caught the eyes of Fly-In visitors with its bright red motif. The plane was manufactured by Boeing in 1943.