It’s official: Habitat begins homebuilding work

Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

The City of Princeton and the East Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity chapter recently finalized and signed a development agreement that will lead to teams of volunteers building three Habitat homes in Princeton by the end of 2018.

Princeton – The city of Princeton and the East Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity chapter made a pending development deal official with signatures in late July, clearing the way for three homes to be built in Princeton this year and next at 309 Ninth Ave. S., 609 Old Highway 18 S. and 809 Rum River Drive N.

The East Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity chapter owns the site on Rum River Drive, and the city donated the other two sites as part of the development agreement, along with sewer and water connection fees. Princeton had bought the two sites years ago with funds from the federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

Local Habitat for Humanity chapter Director Wayne Eller said the family selection process would begin in August or September and that the plan included installation of the home foundations this year and construction of the houses next spring. He said signing the development agreement means the projects will begin moving forward, including family selection and invitations to volunteers and sponsors.

Eller said he’s already been getting calls from folks interested in donating materials, time or other in-kind gifts. He recalls how responsive the people of Princeton were during the building of four other Habitat homes in the community. The local chapter has built 41 homes in its five-county area of Mille Lacs, Isanti, Chisago, Pine and Kanabec counties.

Eller said those homes have collectively housed about 160 children along with their families.

Next steps

Eller said the East Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity chapter is now taking applications for family partners to help build the three homes in Princeton, one of which could be for a military veteran with a service-related disability. Veterans and others who would benefit from safe, decent, energy-efficient and affordable housing can contact Habitat to apply for one of the Princeton homes. Qualifying income levels vary by the size of a family.

Families who want to partner with Habitat to build a home must earn enough income to make a house payment between $500 and $650 per month, which includes taxes and home insurance as part of a zero-percent mortgage. Each family invests at least 265 hours of labor toward the build.

“We will show a family what to do,” Eller said. “Individual volunteers and professional construction trades men and women are respectfully encouraged to join the fun and excitement working alongside the selected homeowners.”

The other “all call” is for individual volunteers as well as teams of volunteers. Eller said during past builds, groups from churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses have formed teams to help with the project. Large groups camped during workweeks in Princeton, and the city has agreed to waive camping fees next year for the build volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity looks specifically to fill three key volunteer positions related to the Princeton builds: A construction-site supervisor to guide the building project; a site coordinator to organize daily work crews; and a special-events coordinator to work with local groups for lunches and hospitality.

Potential partner families and community volunteers should contact the local Habitat chapter via its toll-free or local phone number or via email: 1-866-600-0288, 763-689-0288 or [email protected]