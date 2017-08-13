Princeton City Coiuncil briefs: Aug. 3 meeting

Below are summaries of actions from the Aug. 3 meeting of the Princeton City Council. They were compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Beer license granted to the county fair

Princeton agreed to issue a temporary permit to the Mille Lacs County Fair so it could have a beer garden again, but this time the garden will be most of the fairgrounds instead of one small area. The councilors asked questions about police presence, and Chief Todd Frederick said the city and county will both be there. The council agreed to ask fair personnel if it’s possible to incorporate some kind of system to discourage underage drinking, perhaps with bracelets to indicate who is 21 years or older.

Princeton marches toward drug task force

Police Chief Todd Frederick presented an update to the City Council about where things stand with Princeton becoming a part of the Drug Task Force based in Sherburne County. He said the department had just conducted interviews with qualified people, but the Princeton officer chosen for the force will not be named for security reasons. He said the hiring decision would be made now, but the officer would not begin until December. Frederick said the department would also be hiring an additional officer to replace the one picked for the task force.

City, utility reduce connection fees

The City Council agreed to follow the lead of the Princeton Public Utility and charge for new utility connections based on buildings’ pipe size rather than a flat fee for any size. The new connection charge for sewer or water has traditionally been about $4,000 each. The Princeton Public Utility charges for water service, while the city charges for sewer service. While both entities have temporarily reduced the fees to attract development over the years, the Aug. 3 meeting marked a change in how connection fees are charged and represents a reduction for most who need new service. For example, under the new connection-fee structure, establishing a 1-inch service line for water or sewer would cost around $2,000 while a 24-inch service line would cost around $25,000.

Owners complete annexation petition

The City Council accepted a petition for annexation from the owners of Northstar Canoe, which is expanding. Because the company is located within close proximity to one of the city’s wellhead protection zones, Princeton wanted to find an alternative to placing a new well or septic system to accommodate the expansion. It arranged to reduce connection fees and otherwise work with Northstar to annex into the city. City Administrator Mark Karnowski said there are three other businesses near the wellhead protection zone, and Princeton may work out a special taxing district to make it easy for them to annex into the city if they want to or if they expand in the future and need to add infrastructure.