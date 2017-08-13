Shane Martin on Stage

Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Shane Martin headlined the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tuesday in the Park series on Tuesday, August 1 at the Historic Depot in Princeton. Marin played acoustic country, rock, and pop on the Depot stage. He headlined Princeton’s Fourth of July activities with his full band on July 4 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds prior to fireworks. The Tuesdays in the Park series continues August 15 when Jenn Bostic takes the stage. The free music begins at 7 p.m.