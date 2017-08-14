Funeral services for Clarence Riedemann, age 99, of Onamia, formerly of Milaca, will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca. www.pjfuneralhome.com

Clarence E. Riedemann was born March 15, 1918 to Henry and Clara (Klunder) Riedemann in Germantown, IA. He was united in marriage to Anna Hansen on July 12, 1940 in Calumet, Iowa. The couple farmed in Iowa until 1952, when they moved to a farm near Onamia. When he retired from farming, Clarence worked at Sievek’s Lumberyard. In 1977, they moved to Milaca and Clarence worked as an appraiser for Mille Lacs County. He also served as Mille Lacs County Assessor for four years. After retiring, Clarence enjoyed working with wood and selling his wares at garage sales. He also enjoyed working with kids at Milaca Elementary School.

In 2000, he moved to Cambridge to live with his son, Alvin. In 2008, he moved back to Onamia and lived with his daughter, Velma, for a short time before moving to Lake Song Assisted Living. He most recently resided at Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center. Clarence passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017.

He is survived by his children, Dorothy (Don) Lemke of Onamia, Velma (Jim) Jones of Onamia, Alvin of Cambridge, Marilyn (Mike) Jones of Cambridge, Alice (Chuck) Simi of Anoka, Marion Riedemann of Green Valley, AZ and Larry Riedemann of New Richland; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna; infant daughter, Ruth Elaine; brothers, Walter, Ben, Clifford, George and Elroy; sisters, Lily Nielsen and Norma Johnson; and granddaughter, Jody Riedemann.