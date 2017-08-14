County news: Home business issue gets tabled

The County Board considered adopting definitions for its code on home occupations and home- or farm-based businesses but then tabled the issue until it could research further. Occupations are well defined and allowed without a permit, while home-based businesses require a conditional use permit but are not well defined. Land Services Director Michele McPherson said the Planning Commission was reviewing ordinances and recommended adding home-business definitions so county staff can apply consistent standards. Commissioner Phil Peterson suggested eliminating the requirement for home-based businesses to have a conditional use permit. McPherson said for some parcels that are big and rural, that would be OK; however, some home businesses on small lots can impact neighbors and may warrant some conditions on lighting, hours of operation or other details. She said without the conditional use permit requirement, the county would have no authority to impose any conditions.