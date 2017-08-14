Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Middle school-age youth from Trinity and Immanuel Lutheran churches in Princeton finished six weeks of vacation Bible school called Summer Stretch. While the group participated in many service projects, its main project was to collect used crayons for the Crayon Initiative. The teens collected many used or broken crayons. According to the Crayon Initiative, the wax from crayons is not biodegradable and will never break down, leaving a waxy sludge in landfills for centuries to come. The Crayon Initiative supports environmental efforts by diverting crayons from the landfills. Annually, over 500,000 pounds of broken crayons are discarded in landfills throughout the country. The Crayon Initiative organizes crayon collections, re-manufactures the used crayon and provides them to hospitals that are caring for kids.