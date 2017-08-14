Wayne A. Loeffler

On July 20, 2017, a beloved husband, father and brother passed away peacefully at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Formerly of Princeton, Wayne was born on July 18, 1953 to Harold and Mary (Severson) Loeffler. He was a 1971 graduate of Princeton High School, and on October 28, 1971 he began his 16 years of active duty in the United States Navy. He later became employed with the Department of Agriculture as an IT/Communications Specialist until the time of his death. In early 2017, he was recognized for 30 years of government service.

He stayed a loyal Twins fan even while acquiring a passion for the Philadelphia Phillies. He never lost his love for bowling, of which he was the captain of his bowling team. He often commented that he bowled in the oldest bowling alley in Philadelphia. It is located in a church basement of which food is served and you had to bring your own bottle if you desired alcoholic beverages. He received many bowling awards throughout the years, including picking up 7/10 splits. His love for bowling drew him to many tournaments in Las Vegas, which allowed for some gambling of which he also enjoyed.

On June 7, 1998, he married Margaret “Peggy” Schneider, although recently celebrated 30 years of life together. Most weekends they would travel to casinos and places to dance with close friends. His most enjoyable time was the evening after work in his favorite chair watching “Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy” as he spent quiet time with Peggy.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; two daughters, Sabrina (Wayne Jr.) Tome and Bobbi Fulmer; two step-sons, Joseph Silvinski and Michael Bennett; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister, Karen (Larry) Hennessy of Sartell, Minnesota; brothers, Gene (Tami) Loeffler of Flint, Michigan and Robert (Micki) Loeffler of Princeton, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary (Serverson) Loeffler, and an infant sister.

Memorial services were held on July 25, 2017 at Grasso Funeral Home in south Philadelphia. With full military honors, he was laid to rest in Fernwood Cemetery in Philadelphia.

He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends and the dedication and commitment he had for the 30 years of government service of which he was so very proud.