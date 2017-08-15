Ask a Trooper: Can a person drive a vehicle barefoot?

Question:

Can a person drive a vehicle barefoot?

Answer:

Yes, a person can drive a passenger vehicle or a commercial motor vehicle barefoot. I have seen some footwear that could actually make it difficult for drivers to safely operate a vehicle. Make sure that your footwear will not come loose and get wedged into the accelerator or brake pedal as this can cause a loss of control resulting in a crash.

Another overlooked safety issue is the proper securement of the driver’s side floor mat. Make sure the floor mat is secured with locking type tabs.

Years ago, I personally experienced an unsecured floor mat that caused the accelerator to become stuck open while driving. Fortunately, I was able to correct the problem by placing the vehicle in neutral and regaining control. I removed the floor mat and learned a valuable lesson.

Purchase floor mats that fit your vehicle, use the safety tabs, and lock them in place so it does not move while operating the vehicle.

