Erickson named an MSBA Outstanding Legislator

ST. PETER – The Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) has named Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) as one of the recipients of its “Outstanding Legislator of the Year” award for 2017.

MSBA officials are honoring Rep. Erickson for her work at the Legislature on behalf of Minnesota’s public school students. She was recognized for her outstanding efforts and leadership — as chief author of HF 140 — in the reform of Minnesota’s teacher licensure system.

Erickson is currently the chair of the House Education Innovation Policy Committee and also serves on the House Education Finance Committee. Schneidawind applauded Erickson’s efforts to ensure the collective voice of school boards was heard at the state Capitol.

The other 2017 recipients of this award were Sen. Greg Clausen, Rep. Jenifer Loon, Rep. Carlos Mariani, Sen. Carla Nelson and Sen. Eric Pratt.