MILACA – Three piano students from Princeton have received cash awards as a result of their outstanding scores on the Minnesota State Piano Exams.
The three, Abigail Hamvas, Thomas Stewart and Joshiah Stewart, are advanced piano students of instructor Solveig Gerstenkorn of Milaca.
The three were also cash winners in the advanced music theory awards.
Gerstenkorn piano students honored
MILACA – Three piano students from Princeton have received cash awards as a result of their outstanding scores on the Minnesota State Piano Exams.