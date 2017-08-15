Public hearings draw no comment on policies

The Mille Lacs County Board held a public hearing at its Aug. 1 meeting on a newly created county business subsidy policy and on a revised county tax abatement policy, and no residents commented on either one. County Administrator Pat Oman had said the subsidy policy is necessary if the county wants to offer subsidies of any kind, and the old policy on tax abatement had been confusing, so the County Board had ordered it to be rescinded and revised. The board is expected to vote on the two policies at the Aug. 15 meeting.