Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through July 31.

Report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Arrested:
Jessica Lauren Keener, 27 of Zimmerman for domestic assault.
Todd Geoffrey Larsen, 53 of Zimmerman for DWI.
Seth Allen Steadman, 18 of Zimmerman for domestic assault.
Jaime Cisneros-Pizarro, 25 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports:
• July 16- David Dahnke of Pond View Road in Zimmerman reported his residence had been burglarized and a shot gun and muzzle loader were taken. Estimated value is $620. , Classic Coach and RV on 7th St. in • July • July18- Classic Coach and RV on Seventh Street in Zimmerman reported the theft of two 20-foot log chains valued at $140, two yellow ratchet straps valued at $50 and a come-along with cable valued at $50.
• July 19- Carrie Edberg of 143rd Street NW in Livonia Township reported the theft of 14 chickens estimated at $97.
• July 23- Thomas Gustafson of North Drive in Zimmerman reported the theft of a 15 horsepower Sea King outboard motor valued at $350 and a Jiffy ice auger valued at $250.